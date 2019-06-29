Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Isabell COSENS. View Sign Obituary

COSENS, Eleanor Isabell (nee McBRIDE) On Friday, June 21, 2019, Eleanor Cosens, wife, aunt, daughter and sister, passed away comfortably at the Creekside Landing assisted living facility in Vernon, BC at the age of 96. Predeceased by her husband, Irv Cosens, by her brothers, William (Bill), Roy, Robert and by her sister Ethel Armstrong. Eleanor will be forever remembered by her many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the family genealogy expert with a keen ability to recount names and dates from multiple branches of the family tree. Eleanor has been cremated and her ashes will be scattered back in Ontario during a private family ceremony.

