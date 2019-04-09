Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR JEAN WILSON. View Sign

WILSON, ELEANOR JEAN With great sadness, we announce the passing of our Ellie-Mae (Cookie Lady) on April 6, 2019, at St. Michael's Hospital. She leaves her husband of 63 years, Bob; daughter Sandra Leffler (Rick), granddaughter, Kelly (Dan); brother Bob; sisters Beverly and Ardene; nephew Kevin; and many more. El was born in Toronto on February 4, 1935. Graduated from Central Commerce in 1951 and worked as a "secretary" for Canada Dry and others, and finished her career with Rent Review in 1987. A memorial service for El will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12 p.m., with visiting 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., in Scarborough, Ontario. Donations to charity of your choice, especially for animals.

