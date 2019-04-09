ELEANOR JEAN WILSON

WILSON, ELEANOR JEAN With great sadness, we announce the passing of our Ellie-Mae (Cookie Lady) on April 6, 2019, at St. Michael's Hospital. She leaves her husband of 63 years, Bob; daughter Sandra Leffler (Rick), granddaughter, Kelly (Dan); brother Bob; sisters Beverly and Ardene; nephew Kevin; and many more. El was born in Toronto on February 4, 1935. Graduated from Central Commerce in 1951 and worked as a "secretary" for Canada Dry and others, and finished her career with Rent Review in 1987. A memorial service for El will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12 p.m., with visiting 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., in Scarborough, Ontario. Donations to charity of your choice, especially for animals.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 9, 2019
