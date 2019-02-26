MASNYK, Eleanor June Our dear June passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto, on February 24, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of the late William Charles "Billy" Masnyk and predeceased by her sisters Helen and Marian. Junie will be sadly missed by her nieces Dawn and Lesley (Tim) and nephew Greg (Heather) as well as her great-niece Emily and great-nephews Brady and Mitchell. June was a longtime member of All Saints Kingsway Anglican Church. After retiring from a long career at Crown Life, June and Billy enjoyed many joyful years together gardening and travelling. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the 3rd floor Care Team at the Westbury Long Term Care Home for the wonderful kindness and compassion they showed June. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. A private family service will be held. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or All Saints Kingsway Anglican Church. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019