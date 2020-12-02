ERION, ELEANOR KATHLEEN (nee SINNOTT) Born June 27, 1925. Passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2020 at the age of 95. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Halse (Dave) and Maureen Holland (Colin). Her grandchildren Christy (Sean), Scott (Anita), Joanna, Katie (Matt), Jamie (Lora) and great-grandchildren Ella, Josie, Ava, Juliette, Isaac, Zoe, and Georgia. Her family and friends meant everything to her. Scarboro Golf Club has been her home away from home since she was a teenager. To sum it up, her great-granddaughters compiled a few verses, an excerpt being "Crosswords are your joy, you play them like a toy. You are so funny, your jokes tickle our tummy. You love us all and you like to shop at the mall. We love to go to the Scarboro Golf Club with you, tell Lois we love her too!" Rest in peace, Mom. Heaven has just welcomed another angel.



