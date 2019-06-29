PORTER, Eleanor Lorraine Passed peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Scarborough, ON at the age of 85. Retired from the dental supply industry, "Aunty Rain" was an independent career woman, a treasured family member and a dear friend. Beloved sister to the late Kenneth Porter of London, ON and to William Porter of Calgary, AB. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families: Paige Cantle (Ted), Lee Porter, Terry Porter, Bart Porter (Donna), John Porter (Carrie), Andrea Munro (Gary), Nancy Miller (Gary) and Alan Porter (Taunya). Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, Ontario, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Toronto Humane Society. Condolences may be left at legacy.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019