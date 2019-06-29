Eleanor Lorraine PORTER

PORTER, Eleanor Lorraine Passed peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 in Scarborough, ON at the age of 85. Retired from the dental supply industry, "Aunty Rain" was an independent career woman, a treasured family member and a dear friend. Beloved sister to the late Kenneth Porter of London, ON and to William Porter of Calgary, AB. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families: Paige Cantle (Ted), Lee Porter, Terry Porter, Bart Porter (Donna), John Porter (Carrie), Andrea Munro (Gary), Nancy Miller (Gary) and Alan Porter (Taunya). Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Scarborough, Ontario, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Toronto Humane Society. Condolences may be left at legacy.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019
