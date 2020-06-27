STOYAN, ELEANOR LYNNE Lively, strong-willed, with sparkling green eyes, and a dry wit. Loving, charming, proud, and sharp-tongued. How can a handful of words sum up the vitality that was Eleanor Lynne Stoyan? Lynne was born on May 21, 1942, in the small town of Cannington, Ontario. Christened Eleanor, she promptly chose to be called instead by her middle name, adding that crucial "e" after she read Anne of Green Gables. This gives an idea of the woman she was to become. She graduated high school aged 16, and was teaching kindergarten in Toronto by the time she was 18 years old. She met Christopher Stoyan shortly thereafter, and they wed in 1962. They had two daughters together, Sydney and Lesley. She loved tennis, golf, bridge, long walks in the ravines with her "ladies." She loved a glass of wine. She was a good cook and loved to host -- and attend -- a party. She read widely, supported local and established theatre, and as a lifelong lover of classical music, dragged her kids to concerts from when they were tiny girls. She knew the importance of dressing up for an occasion, and she taught her daughters etiquette and manners, and lived long enough to make sure her grandsons followed suit! After raising her daughters, she went back to school, proudly earning a B.A. in Anthropology from the University of Toronto in 1992. She was 50 years old. She started volunteering at her local public school, refreshed her skills, and began substitute teaching for the TDSB. She taught regularly until the autumn of 2018, and acted as a mentor to a host of much younger teachers, particularly at Cameron Avenue PS. She was, everyone agreed, a born teacher. Chris and Lynne shared 58 years together, both here in Toronto, where they were members of the Cricket Club and regularly attended the city's many arts and cultural events, and in Florida, where their condo in Delray Beach brought them many happy times in the sunshine with friends over tennis or golf, or at their pretty pool playing bridge. Lynne died on June 21st, after a short (non-Covid) and painful illness. We thank North York General for their compassion and communication in the short time she was in their care. We thank Toronto Central LHIN for reaching out when we desperately needed them. She leaves behind her grieving daughters, Sydney and Lesley, who loved her fiercely, even when she made them crazy. She leaves behind her sons-in-law, whom she admired and trusted: James Buchan (Sydney Stoyan) and Chris Trussell (Lesley Stoyan). She leaves behind three adored grandsons: Jacob and Gabriel Buchan, and Luke Trussell. They will miss Grandma's birthday poems, her "surprise boxes" for sleepovers, her excellent brownies, and her love of a good joke. Her husband Chris will miss her every day.



