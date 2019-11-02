LYON, ELEANOR (nee WELLS) Passed into the loving arms of her departed family members and the Lord, on October 30, 2019. A mother to five, grandmother of ten, and great-grandmother to three. She was mom, or grandma, to all who walked in her door. Sadly missed by so many, including her well fed birds and the wretched, thieving squirrels. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Road (west of McCowan Road), on Sunday, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 1 p.m., at St. Stephen's Presbyterian Church, 3817 Lawrence Avenue E., Toronto. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to St. Stephen's Church, Food Bank or to the . Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019