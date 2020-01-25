|
KONKLE, Eleanor (Elli) M. Elli's family announces her peaceful passing on January 21, 2020, at the age of 91. She will be forever missed by Stacey (daughter) and Darryl, Blake (son) and Karen, Darcey, Cory and Shea and Jake, Lindsay and Wellsley. Elli was an art educator at Lorne Park Secondary School and Cawthra Park Secondary School in Peel, also an accomplished artist, painter and sculptor; past president of Mississauga Sculpture Studio. Her extensive world travels were shared with her late husband, Ted. Elli was a generous humanitarian giving yearly to a variety of charities. Many thanks to Wawel Villa staff for her exceptional care. A Celebration of Elli's Life will be held at 966 Inverhouse Dr., Mississauga, Main Level, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 1 - 3 p.m., remembrances shared at 2 p.m. Elli loved "life" and all "life" loved her in return. Donations in Elli's memory may be made to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020