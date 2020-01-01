MACALUSO, ELEANOR July 30, 1934 - December 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Humber River Hospital, Toronto, at the age of 85. Predeceased by her loving husband Frank (2016). Devoted mother to Mike (Giovanna), Patricia (David), Tony (Eden) and Charlie (Shelly). Loving grandmother to Brianna, Serina, Francesco, Cameron and Emma. Predeceased by her brother Jim Ranahan and by her sister Joan Mendonca. Dearly missed by nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and devoted friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humber River Hospital or to the Daily TV Mass. Friends and family will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, Weston Chapel, 2035 Weston Road, Toronto, on Thursday, January 2nd from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 3rd, at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1789 Lawrence Avenue West, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 1, 2020