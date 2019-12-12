FASCIANO, ELEANOR MARIE Peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age 96 years. Beloved wife of 71 years to the late John. Loving mother of John (Kathy), Margaret (Michael) and Charlie (June). Dear grandma of Shannon, Christopher, Shawn, Lisa, Cheryl, Nicholas, Lauren and Greyson. Great-grandmother of 9 grandchildren. Sister of Mable Vella, Margaret Aguis, and Edith Dermott. Sister-in-law of Mary Ritchie. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, ON. Funeral Mass on Saturday 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 139 Martin St., Milton, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019