ELEANOR MARIE FASCIANO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR MARIE FASCIANO.
Service Information
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON
M8V 1R2
(416)-251-7531
Obituary

FASCIANO, ELEANOR MARIE Peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age 96 years. Beloved wife of 71 years to the late John. Loving mother of John (Kathy), Margaret (Michael) and Charlie (June). Dear grandma of Shannon, Christopher, Shawn, Lisa, Cheryl, Nicholas, Lauren and Greyson. Great-grandmother of 9 grandchildren. Sister of Mable Vella, Margaret Aguis, and Edith Dermott. Sister-in-law of Mary Ritchie. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, ON. Funeral Mass on Saturday 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 139 Martin St., Milton, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. www.hogle.ca

logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.