ELSTON, ELEANOR MARY Passed away at Orillia on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in her 89th year. Eleanor Elston of Orillia, formerly of Toronto, beloved wife of the late Norman Henry Elston. Loving mother of the late Martin Elston and Carolynn Farquson. Dear sister of William Mossie (Gladys - predeceased) and Marion Dart (Arthur). Loving aunt of Bill Finnemore (Diane), Jim Dart and Jennifer Steenhof. Also remembered by her many great-nieces and nephews. Former Operator - Bell Canada. Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home - 38 James Street East, Orillia, on Monday, April 22nd, from 12 noon until time of service at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens - 2700 Kingston Road, Scarborough, on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to 100 Huntley Street would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019