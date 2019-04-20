Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR MARY ELSTON. View Sign

ELSTON, ELEANOR MARY Passed away at Orillia on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in her 89th year. Eleanor Elston of Orillia, formerly of Toronto, beloved wife of the late Norman Henry Elston. Loving mother of the late Martin Elston and Carolynn Farquson. Dear sister of William Mossie (Gladys - predeceased) and Marion Dart (Arthur). Loving aunt of Bill Finnemore (Diane), Jim Dart and Jennifer Steenhof. Also remembered by her many great-nieces and nephews. Former Operator - Bell Canada. Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home - 38 James Street East, Orillia, on Monday, April 22nd, from 12 noon until time of service at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens - 2700 Kingston Road, Scarborough, on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to 100 Huntley Street would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at

ELSTON, ELEANOR MARY Passed away at Orillia on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in her 89th year. Eleanor Elston of Orillia, formerly of Toronto, beloved wife of the late Norman Henry Elston. Loving mother of the late Martin Elston and Carolynn Farquson. Dear sister of William Mossie (Gladys - predeceased) and Marion Dart (Arthur). Loving aunt of Bill Finnemore (Diane), Jim Dart and Jennifer Steenhof. Also remembered by her many great-nieces and nephews. Former Operator - Bell Canada. Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home - 38 James Street East, Orillia, on Monday, April 22nd, from 12 noon until time of service at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens - 2700 Kingston Road, Scarborough, on Tuesday, April 23rd at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to 100 Huntley Street would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca Funeral Home Simcoe Funeral Home

38 James Street East

Orillia , ON L3V 1L1

705-327-0221 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close