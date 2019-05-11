Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR MAY SHORTREED. View Sign Obituary

SHORTREED, ELEANOR MAY Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:45 p.m., at the age of 91, Eleanor May Shortreed (Lomas), passed away in peace, at home, 6091 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Markham, ON L3P 3J3. At her side, were her husband, David, and her daughter-in-law, Carol. Eleanor leaves her three boys - Wayne, David and Jimmy. Eleanor held my hand for five minutes before passing away. On her passing, she let out two small sighs, smiled, closed her eyes, released her grip on my hand and passed away. I am glad she passed away. She wanted to go. She is in peace now. She really looks that way. We were faithful to each other and she was especially good to me. On April 7, 2019, we celebrated our 68th wedding anniversary. I loved her Very Much. I will never forget. Eleanor will be remembered by her extended family, along with her lifelong best friend, Irene Richardson and her husband, Tom, Davie and Lynda Norman, Mai Garthwaite and neighbour and friend, Muriel Hoover. I wish to praise the fine care given to Eleanor by the Hospital to Home team from Markham-Stouffville Hospital – in particular, NP Cheryl McNeil. Also to 1 to 1 ReHab's, Boey S. Ho, a very caring person. Thank you to Rangi, PSW, who Eleanor was always happy to see... and to Keerthana, a student nurse who will be a good one some day. As Eleanor wished, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral. Eleanor's favourite charity was the Sally Ann (Salvation Army).

SHORTREED, ELEANOR MAY Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:45 p.m., at the age of 91, Eleanor May Shortreed (Lomas), passed away in peace, at home, 6091 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Markham, ON L3P 3J3. At her side, were her husband, David, and her daughter-in-law, Carol. Eleanor leaves her three boys - Wayne, David and Jimmy. Eleanor held my hand for five minutes before passing away. On her passing, she let out two small sighs, smiled, closed her eyes, released her grip on my hand and passed away. I am glad she passed away. She wanted to go. She is in peace now. She really looks that way. We were faithful to each other and she was especially good to me. On April 7, 2019, we celebrated our 68th wedding anniversary. I loved her Very Much. I will never forget. Eleanor will be remembered by her extended family, along with her lifelong best friend, Irene Richardson and her husband, Tom, Davie and Lynda Norman, Mai Garthwaite and neighbour and friend, Muriel Hoover. I wish to praise the fine care given to Eleanor by the Hospital to Home team from Markham-Stouffville Hospital – in particular, NP Cheryl McNeil. Also to 1 to 1 ReHab's, Boey S. Ho, a very caring person. Thank you to Rangi, PSW, who Eleanor was always happy to see... and to Keerthana, a student nurse who will be a good one some day. As Eleanor wished, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral. Eleanor's favourite charity was the Sally Ann (Salvation Army). Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close