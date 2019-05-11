SHORTREED, ELEANOR MAY Friday, April 26, 2019: 6:45 p.m., at the age of 91, Eleanor May Shortreed (Lomas), passed away in peace, at home, 6091 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Markham, ON L3P 3J3. At her side, were her husband, David, and her daughter-in-law, Carol. Eleanor leaves her three boys - Wayne, David and Jimmy. Eleanor held my hand for five minutes before passing away. On her passing, she let out two small sighs, smiled, closed her eyes, released her grip on my hand and passed away. I am glad she passed away. She wanted to go. She is in peace now. She really looks that way. We were faithful to each other and she was especially good to me. On April 7, 2019, we celebrated our 68th wedding anniversary. I loved her Very Much. I will never forget. Eleanor will be remembered by her extended family, along with her lifelong best friend, Irene Richardson and her husband, Tom, Davie and Lynda Norman, Mai Garthwaite and neighbour and friend, Muriel Hoover. I wish to praise the fine care given to Eleanor by the Hospital to Home team from Markham-Stouffville Hospital – in particular, NP Cheryl McNeil. Also to 1 to 1 ReHab's, Boey S. Ho, a very caring person. Thank you to Rangi, PSW, who Eleanor was always happy to see... and to Keerthana, a student nurse who will be a good one some day. As Eleanor wished, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral. Eleanor's favourite charity was the Sally Ann (Salvation Army).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019