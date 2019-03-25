Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELEANOR MURPHY. View Sign

MURPHY, ELEANOR (nee HUGHES) Passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Austin J. Murphy (2008). Devoted mother of Maureen Murphy (Peter Hopper) and Sheila Murphy-Stone (David Stone). Dear sister of Ruth Hughes. She will be greatly missed by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Eleanor was a dedicated volunteer with Meals on Wheels, Concerned Friends and the Catholic Women's League at Blessed Sacrament Church for several decades. Visitors may call at the Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home, 467 Sherbourne Street (south of Wellesley) on Thursday and Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 24 Cheritan Ave. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Covenant House, Sprint Senior Care or Hospice Toronto would be appreciated.

