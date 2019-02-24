PEARSON, Eleanor (Elly) Patricia Less than a month shy of her 92nd birthday, Elly passed peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by Ross, her devoted husband of 67 years, Elly will be lovingly remembered by her children Cathy and Scott (Allyson) and her beloved grandchildren Sierra and Devon. Elly also leaves behind her loving sister-in-law Lynne as well as extended family and special girlfriends Wilma, Shirley, Ruth, Lois and Rita. Elly was a compassionate soul who touched so many people with her selfless generosity and love. Her life was completely dedicated to others and she made friends wherever she went. The family would like to thank the staff and her many friends at Delmanor Elgin Mills for making her past eight years so pleasant. They extend gratitude to Dr. Jessica Zive and the amazing staff at Dorothy Ley Hospice for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held at Jerrett Life Celebration Centre, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill, on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 140 Brooke St., Thornhill, followed by a reception. Please consider wearing purple in Elly's honour. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice (www.dlhospice.org). www.jerrettlife.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2019