PUNSHON, ELEANOR Eleanor Anne Punshon (Lund) passed away peacefully at Belvedere Heights, on Friday, May 3, 2019. Age 83 years. Beloved wife of Lorne. Dear mother of Kathryn and her husband Mike Plunkett. Loving Granny of Christopher, and Timothy. Adored Great-Granny of Ella and Calvin. Dear sister of Pat and her husband Ken, and the late Joyce, and David. Fondly remembered by Ken Kennedy, her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A family Graveside Service will take place at Prospect Cemetery, Toronto, at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound, (705-746-5855).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 5, 2019