STEVENS, Eleanor Rita July 15, 1931 - June 24, 2020 We lost one of the greats on June 24, 2020. Eleanor passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, with her loving family by her side. Born in Mill Village, Nova Scotia to the late Reuben and Hilda (nee Delp) Joudrey. She leaves behind her loving husband, George Stevens, of 58 years. Beloved mother of Reuben (Joanne), Jerry, Diane (Angelo) Ted, Suzanne (Derek), Joanne (Paul) and predeceased by her two sons David and Charles. Cherished sister of Lois of Milford, Nova Scotia, Lillian of Mississauga, Ontario and Lorna of Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia, and the late Billy and Buddy. Eleanor was a loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, distant family and friends. She touched so many lives and always found the good in everyone. She will be missed by so many. As per Eleanor's wishes, private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Canadian Mental Health Association, Ontario Division or The Boys and Girls Club of Canada. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
