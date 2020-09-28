1/
ELEANOR THALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELEANOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THALL, ELEANOR On Friday, September 25, 2020. Chave Thall, beloved wife of the late Burnett Thall. Loving mother of Nelson, and Martin. Dear sister of the late Lewis, Karl, Nathan, Benny, and Eva Langbord. Devoted grandmother of Henry, and Nelson Benjamin and most loving and generous Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A family service was held on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Chave and Burnett Thall Memorial Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation. 416-785-2875.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved