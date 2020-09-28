ELEANOR THALL

THALL, ELEANOR On Friday, September 25, 2020. Chave Thall, beloved wife of the late Burnett Thall. Loving mother of Nelson, and Martin. Dear sister of the late Lewis, Karl, Nathan, Benny, and Eva Langbord. Devoted grandmother of Henry, and Nelson Benjamin and most loving and generous Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A family service was held on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Chave and Burnett Thall Memorial Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation. 416-785-2875.



