Eleanore Wilhelmine HALL
HALL, Eleanore Wilhelmine Passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, at the age of 89, after a brief illness. Predeceased by her husband Robert James Hall. Loving mother and momma to Bob (Collette), Judi (Les), Aaron (Haley), Kate, Eamonn (Jordan), Cyd, Lilly, Isla, Maxwell and Gigi. As per Eleanore's wishes, cremation has taken place and private funeral arrangements entrusted to Glendale Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Eleanore Hall's name to Ed's House Northumberland Hospice Care Centre. www.Northumberlandhospice.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2020.
