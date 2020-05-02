OUROUMIS, Eleftheria (tika) (nee EVANGELOU) 1929 - 2020 It is with tremendous sadness we announce the passing of Tika, on April 28, 2020. Born in the village of Ovchareni, Lerinsko, she was the loving daughter of the late Risto and Fana. Beloved wife of 72 years to her husband Vangel. Loving and perfect mother to Chris (deceased), Angela (Ron) and Nicholas (Roula). Proud and cherished Baba to Michael, Emily (Michael), Stephen (Stephanie), and Daniel, and great-grandmother to Nevena. Predeceased by sister Lopa and sister-in-law Magda. Left to mourn are siblings, Helen (John) and Gotche. Also grieving her loss are sister-in-law Mary (Chris), and brother-in-law John (Sophie), and many nieces and nephews. Tika had bountiful love in her heart for everyone. She believed in the dignity of life and treated everyone with love and respect. She lived through the turmoil of WWII and the Greek Civil War, and when she immigrated to Canada with her husband, children, and extended family, she worked hard to make a better life for everyone. She will always be remembered for the wonderful traditional Macedonian food that she made in abundance and shared with her family and friends. A true and devoted partner to her loving husband, she lived a rich life surrounded by family and friends. She will be missed forever by all whose lives she touched. Bog Da Proste. A family service will be held at York Cemetery on May 1st. A celebration in honour of her life will be announced at a later date. Donations in her name can be directed to the Hellenic Home for the Aged, which provided excellent and compassionate care during these past two years.



