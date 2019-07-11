CANALE, Elena (nee BIANCHETTI) March 27, 1932 - July 8, 2019 Peacefully passed away at Valleyview Residence on July 8, 2019 with loving family by her side. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Alessandro. Loving mother to Rosemary (predeceased Donato Ziccardi), Rita Conklin (Ron), Gianna, and Jim. Proud grandmother to Patrizio, Giordana, Gianmarco, Dante, and Monica. Visitation is being held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON) from 3-8 p.m. on July 13, 2019. Friends and family of the Ziccardis (nee Canale) please visit from 3-8 p.m. on July 14, 2019. A Funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. on July 15, 2019 at St. Paschal Baylon Roman Catholic Church (92 Steeles Avenue West, Thornhill). Entombment for immediate family and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer Society of York Region would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 11, 2019