ELENA IACOBELLI

IACOBELLI, ELENA It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Elena, on July 1, 2020, at the age of 88. She is now reunited in heaven with her beloved Lidio. Elena was the loving mother of Celeste (Mary), Silvana (Fausto Palombo) and Antonietta Berze. Cherished Nonna of Andrew (Alexandria), Alessandra (John Sollazzo), Christina (Peter Tanev), Lauren (George Economou), David (Stephanie), Adam, Eric and Katherine. Loving "Bis Nonna" of Adrian, James, Lia, Emma, Luke, Mia, Audrey, Benedict, Isaac, Elliott, Josephine and Evelyn. We were blessed to have had such a wonderful mother who cared and sacrificed without reservation for her family. Elena was diagnosed with Lewy Body Disease, and fought with courage and resilience for many years as her energy and abilities slowly left her. The life that she led, and the care and love that she showed to all, will be an example for all of us and will continue to both guide and comfort us. A special acknowledgment of appreciation from our family is extended to Elsie Palenzuela, who cared and comforted our mother throughout, with love and dedication for which we will be forever grateful. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Ward Funeral Homes, 4671 Highway 7, (just west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge. As a result of the challenges and limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited on Friday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Please RSVP through Mrs. Iacobelli's book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church, Woodbridge, Ontario, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with limited seating, please RSVP to confirm your attendance, however please note that the Mass will be live streamed and available to all by clicking on the attached link at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435671
Private family entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Villa Leonardo Gambin, https://www.villagambin.com
in memory of Elena would be appreciated.