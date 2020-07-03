1/1
ELENA IACOBELLI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELENA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IACOBELLI, ELENA It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Elena, on July 1, 2020, at the age of 88. She is now reunited in heaven with her beloved Lidio. Elena was the loving mother of Celeste (Mary), Silvana (Fausto Palombo) and Antonietta Berze. Cherished Nonna of Andrew (Alexandria), Alessandra (John Sollazzo), Christina (Peter Tanev), Lauren (George Economou), David (Stephanie), Adam, Eric and Katherine. Loving "Bis Nonna" of Adrian, James, Lia, Emma, Luke, Mia, Audrey, Benedict, Isaac, Elliott, Josephine and Evelyn. We were blessed to have had such a wonderful mother who cared and sacrificed without reservation for her family. Elena was diagnosed with Lewy Body Disease, and fought with courage and resilience for many years as her energy and abilities slowly left her. The life that she led, and the care and love that she showed to all, will be an example for all of us and will continue to both guide and comfort us. A special acknowledgment of appreciation from our family is extended to Elsie Palenzuela, who cared and comforted our mother throughout, with love and dedication for which we will be forever grateful. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Ward Funeral Homes, 4671 Highway 7, (just west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge. As a result of the challenges and limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited on Friday, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Please RSVP through Mrs. Iacobelli's book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church, Woodbridge, Ontario, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with limited seating, please RSVP to confirm your attendance, however please note that the Mass will be live streamed and available to all by clicking on the attached link at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83515435671 Private family entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Villa Leonardo Gambin, https://www.villagambin.com in memory of Elena would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Woodbridge Chapel
4671 Highway # 7
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1S6
(905) 851-9100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved