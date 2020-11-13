KRIKSCIUNAS, ELENA January 27, 1925 - November 10, 2020 On Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, Elena passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Vytas, and is survived by her son Eugene, daughter Loreta and grandchildren Indre, Juri, Simon and Larissa (Jonas). Elena was born in Kaunas, Lithuania. She emigrated after WWII to start a new life in Canada. She pursued a B.A. at University of Toronto and also graduated from Teachers' College. She had a very successful teaching career at Weston Collegiate and retired as Languages Head at St. Joseph's Morrow Park. Elena was known for her intellect and zest for life. She spoke 6 languages and there wasn't a problem she couldn't solve. She was a kind, gentle soul, dearly loved by all who knew her. In her final years she resided at Labdara Lithuanian Nursing Home in Toronto. For further information please go to https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/elena-kriksciunas/