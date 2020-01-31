|
VITTORIO, Elena 1935 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Weston Terrace Care Community after a long battle with Alzheimers. Dearly beloved wife of the late Mario Vittorio. Cherished mother of Joe Vittorio (Ellen) and Paula Klochko (Larry). Devoted nonna of William Vittorio and Brian Klochko. Dear sister of Domenica D'Amore, Pat Randazzo, Joe Randazzo and the late Rosario Randazzo. Elena will be forever missed by her many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Weston Terrace Care Community for their care and compassion during her stay. Indefatigable in life ergo granted eternal peace. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral mass on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Transfiguration of Our Lord Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Sanctuary Park Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020