Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2183 Obituary

RITTHALER, Eleonore Peacefully, at Dorothy Ley Hospice, with her family and friends by her side, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the age of 92. Loving mother of Roy and his wife Kara. Adored Oma to Thomas, Jacob, Amelia, Elisabeth and Sophie. Dear sister of the late Erich, Willi and Hermann. Dearly loved wife and companion of the late William. She will be lovingly remembered by her cousin Margot Nutzenberger and her children Frank (Kim) and Barb and many relatives and friends in Germany and Canada. Eleonore was gracious and kind and extended hospitality to many people over the years. She continued adding friends to her vast circle of love until she died. She knitted, made quilts, loved to play cards, gardened exuberantly, cooked and entertained for many, was a pioneering businesswoman and volunteered extensively at St. Phillips Church and in the community. She will be missed by all who knew her. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., at Burnhamthorpe, on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Philip's Lutheran Church, 61 West Deane Park Dr., Toronto, on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. If desired, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice and St. Philip's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made through



