JONES, ELERI August 28, 1943 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Eleri Jones, age 76 on May 11, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Eleri's humble beginnings started in a beautiful little village, Cemaes Bay in Anglesey, the most northern village in Wales. It was here that she met her husband Brian, a Liverpool lad who was stationed with the RAF not too far away in Valley. They got married when she was 17 and he 19 and produced a son Steven while in Wales. From there they travelled to Singapore in the early sixties and had a son Mark and a daughter Shirley. Three kids by 21 was impressive even in those days. From there it was back to Liverpool with many trips back to Cemaes to visit family. We all have wonderful memories of our time in Wales and we have made the pilgrimage back there many times. Eleri and Brian had adventurous spirits and decided to pack their bags and immigrate to Canada in 1972, first stopping in St. John's, Newfoundland for a few years before settling in Brampton. They stayed together until his death in 1994. Eleri was a wonderful cook and we have many fond memories of time spent around the dinner table. She had a big heart and was deeply loved by her family. She will forever be in our memories. She leaves behind her sons Steven and Mark and daughter Shirley, 6 grandkids, 3 great-grandkids and sister Glenys. Due to Coronavirus, services will be delayed until the family can be together.



