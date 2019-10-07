Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elfreda Ann HENLEY. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 View Map Obituary

HENLEY, Elfreda Ann On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, we bid our dear Elfie farewell. She is survived by her daughters; Margaret Patricia Henley Barrett (Trish) and Julia Douglas Henley Barrett, and beloved sister of Cathy, Edward (EP), Elizabeth, Ann, David, Christopher, Michael, Charlie, and the late John, Peter, and Mary. Favourite aunt to 56 nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She served as another mother to legions of young people who dropped by for advice, consolation, and companionship, including Julia and Trish's brother and sister, Aaron and Kate. Born in Newfoundland, Elfie came from a family of twelve. With her light and generous spirit, she was the heart of her treasured family. Always singing, laughing and smiling, she was a source of happiness to everyone who knew her. From a young age, she knew her calling in life lay with children. For over 40 years as a teacher, she brought compassion, warmth, and joy to primary students in St John's, Ottawa, and Toronto. She was a voracious knitter, making sweaters, blankets, hand warmers, ponchos and hats for every person she met. The true loves of her life were her daughters, Trish and Julia. They were the centre of her world, and she was their home. A confidant to those seeking wisdom, a singing companion to those feeling musical, a dancing partner to those havin' a scuff, a comedian to those needing a laugh, and a comfort to every soul she touched, Elfie was an extraordinary woman who made the world a better, much warmer place. Rest in peace, Mumma. Friends will be received at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9th. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant House would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at



