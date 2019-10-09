ELB, ELFRIEDE (nee LÕHMUS) 1923 - 2019 Elfriede passed peacefully, at the age of 95, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Scarborough Centenary Hospital with her children by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Hugo as well as her sons Jaan and Jüri. Elfriede is survived by her daughter Ann (Michael Caden) and her son Aldo (Megan Digby-Elb), as well as her beloved grandchildren Christian, Deanna, Taylor and Daniel. She was born October 5, 1923 in Estonia to Sofia and Vladimir Lõhmus, the eldest of nine children. Riide leaves behind her sister Maire (Oswald Riisma) of Boca Raton, Florida and many nieces and nephews with their families in Canada, the USA and Sweden. She further leaves behind extended family and many dear friends in Estonia. Elfriede worked at the Bank of Nova Scotia in Toronto. A great pleasure in her life was spending time at the cottage in Collingwood, where she had a strong group of friends that she considered her second family. Riide continued to spend her time with lifelong friends at Ehatare, a place and time she held very dear. A special thanks to the staff at Scarborough Centenary Hospital and the Ehatare Retirement community. A celebration of her life will be held at Ehatare Retirement Home, 40 Old Kingston Road, Scarborough on Thursday, October 10th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Estonian Foundation of Canada (Eesti Sihtkapital Kanadas), or a charity of your own choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. "We celebrate her life and mourn her passing"
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019