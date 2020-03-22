|
GABRIEL, ELFRIEDE April 10, 1931 - March 17, 2020 In loving memory of Elfriede Gabriel of Victoria, formerly of Toronto and Germany. Daughter of the late Johann and Anna Tluczykont. Loving wife of the late Josef Gabriel of Victoria. Proud mother of Renate Long (Raymond) and Ralph Gabriel. Special grandmother of Lisa Doherty (Michael) and Curtis Long (Karen). Great-grandmother of Charlotte and Archer Doherty as well as Thea, Leona and Ketra Long. Family and friends are invited to Visitation (Viewing) at Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, BC, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will take place later this summer. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2020