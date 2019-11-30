STEGER, ELFRIEDE 1935 – 2019 Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Walter, just two weeks before her. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Heidi, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation for Walter and Elfriede will take place at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N., Markham, on Tuesday, December 3rd from 1 p.m. until time of their Funeral Service in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Private family interment to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019