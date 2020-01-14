Home

ELFRIEDE WEGER Obituary
WEGER, ELFRIEDE It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of their dear mother Elfriede on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Mackenzie Health Hospital at the age of 85. Predeceased by her husband Rudolf. Loving and devoted mother to Roland, of Guelph, Ontario and Harold (Sara), of Regina, Saskatchewan. Proud and cherished Oma of Hannah and Rebecca. Elfriede is survived by her sisters, Hanni (Manfred) Franke and Irma Willatowski, of Germany. Predeceased by her brother Wilhelm Volmering, of Detroit. Elfriede will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. The family will receive their friends at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave., (North of Rexdale Blvd.,) on Friday, January 17, 2019, from 12 p.m. until memorial service time in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Mackenzie Health Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020
