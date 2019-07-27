WOBBE, ELFRIEDE "ELFIE" Passed away peacefully at Lisaard House Hospice in Cambridge, Ontario, on July 17, 2019, at the age 74. Sadly missed by her husband of 45 years, Holger Wobbe. Predeceased by her dear friend Julie Frey, of Cambridge, Preston; she was the beloved Tante of Ronald Frey and Family and Barbara Frey. She also leaves behind many family and lifelong friends in southern Germany and Vienna, Austria. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lisaard House (lisaardandinnesfree.com) in Elfie's memory would be appreciated. Messages and condolences may be left at tricitycremations.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019