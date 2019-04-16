Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELGA ELEONORA (MADSEN) HAPIAK. View Sign

HAPIAK, ELGA ELEONORA (MADSEN) Peacefully passed away on April 14, 2019 at the age of 95. Retired long-term employee for Eaton's Company Limited. Predeceased by her loving husband Paul. Devoted mother to Jane and her husband Ralph Renzetti. Proud grandmother to Guy (Natalia), Matthew (Minnie) and great-grandmother to Lara, Elvira (Ellie), Jackson John (JJ) and Scarlett Jane. Elga will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family in Denmark. Family will receive friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (east of Kennedy Rd.) on Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 59 Heather Rd., Scarborough, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St., Thornhill, ON. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society, or Diabetes Canada.

