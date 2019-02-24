BRISBOIS, ELGIN MILTON Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Southlake Regional Health Centre at the age of 96 years. Predeceased by his loving wife Gladys Brisbois and his daughter Carol Takac. Loving father of Judy Mungovan and Robert Brisbois (Michelle). Cherished grandfather of Adam (Simone), Kristal, Tiffani (Andrew), Karly (Danny), Maeve and Kal (Scott). Beloved great-grandfather of Wesley, Tristan and Maddison. Elgin was a good man. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. Visitation will be held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 12 noon – 1 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. In memory of Elgin, donations made to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELGIN MILTON BRISBOIS.
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2019