COXWORTH, ELGIN WARREN Passed away peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 7, 2019 in his 96th year. Elgin Coxworth, of Orillia, ON and formerly of London, ON. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Bardon Coxworth (nee: Lewis). Loving father of Nancy and husband Scott Wilson of Orillia. Proud grandfather of Matthew (Katy), Greg and Kristy (Antoine) and great-grandfather to Louella. Dear brother of Joyce Sandford (predeceased). The family would like to thank Dr. Armstrong, Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Liam and Happy at Home for their friendship and great care. Elgin will be dearly missed by his friends at Leacock Retirement Lodge. Friends and relatives will be received in the Chapel at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on Thursday, October 10th from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment: Mount Pleasant Cemetery, London, ON. If desired, memorial donations to O.S.M.H Foundation would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcome at mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 9, 2019