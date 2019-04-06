Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eli Mikkelsen FAERGE. View Sign

FAERGE, Eli Mikkelsen Surrounded by his children, Eli passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, on April 3, 2019, at the age of 87. He will be greatly missed by his children, Brian Faerge (Vicki), Lisa Wright (Gary), Gail Guimond (Paul) and cherished granddaughter Kathryn, as well as many extended family members and friends. Survived by brothers Ejnar and Chris and predeceased by his wife Elspeth "Elsie" (nee Reid) and sister-in-law Ega Faerge. Eli immigrated to Canada from Denmark at the age of 19 with only his mechanic's license and a small suitcase/toolbox. Through hard work and determination, he established Glenleven Motors Limited and grew it into a thriving and well-known Oakville dealership. He loved the challenge of making a deal and left a lasting impression on his many loyal customers and employees. Later in life, he enjoyed travelling the world as an international courier, always returning with tales of his adventures, including being interrogated by French customs officers for suspected smuggling. Eli loved spending winters at his home in Fort Myers, Florida where he made many wonderful friendships and will be fondly remembered for his love of playing cards and for occasionally making up his own rules to the game. Throughout his battle with cancer, he kept a positive attitude and sense of humour. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the team at Juravinski Cancer Centre and Hospital for their compassionate care and support through his end-of-life journey. In keeping with Eli's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held as well as a Celebration of Life, in true Viking fashion, at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. In memory of Eli, donations to Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham would be sincerely appreciated.



