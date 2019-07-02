PETRONE, ELIANA G. With great sadness, we announce the passing of Eliana Giuseppina Petrone, on June 29, 2019, in Willowdale, Ontario, at the age of 77. Survived by her husband of 53 years Gino Petrone, loving mother of Leslie (Valerio Michelin) and Massimo (Mia Chen). Beloved Nonna of Matthew, Isabella and Eliana. She will be dearly missed by her sisters Angela and Giuliana, many nieces, nephews and friends. As per her wishes, she will be cremated after a private service. In memory of Eliana, those wishing to make a donation are asked to please consider the MS Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019