|
|
VASSOS, ELIE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elie (Louie) Vassos on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Efrosyni (Frosa) for over 69 years, son of Kitse and Stoyanka Vassos and loving father to his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. Elie was a kind family man with an infectious laugh who valued family gatherings and spending time with extended family and friends. He was born in Banitza, Macedonia on July 27, 1925 and immigrated to Toronto where he and Efrosyni raised their children. Elie will be greatly missed and will live on in the hearts and memories of his family and friends. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, there has been a private graveside service. When conditions permit, we look forward to celebrating Elie's life with his family and friends. In Elie's honour, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Macedonian Place Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2020