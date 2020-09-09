1/1
ELIGIO BOMBEN
BOMBEN, ELIGIO 1928 - 2020 It is with sadness that we share the passing of Eligio, predeceased by his daughter Marlene. He will be greatly missed by Fiorina, his loving wife of 73 years, his daughter Daniella (Primo), his son-in-law Donato, his grandchildren, Nadine (Victor) Steven (Phyllis), Adriano (Patricia), Vanessa (Daniele), and his great-grandchildren, Valentina, Julia, Savannah, and Rafaella. He will also be remembered dearly by his nieces and nephews, cousins and friends both here and in Italy. We extend a special thanks to Dr. J. Abrams at the Temmy Latner Centre, and the doctors and nurses at Humber River Regional Hospital (12E) and Baycrest Palliative Care (6W). In lieu of flowers, donations to the above hospitals would be appreciated. Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 10th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at DeMarco Funeral Home (3725 Keele St., Toronto, Ontario, 416-636-7027). Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 11th at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Catholic Church (1789 Lawrence Ave. W.). Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery (7300 ON-27, Woodbridge, Ontario).

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco Funeral Home (Keele Chapel) Inc.
3725 Keele Street
Toronto, ON M3J 1N4
416-636-7027
