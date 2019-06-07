BROWN, ELINOR ANNE 1933 - 2019 Elinor died on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in the palliative care unit at Baycrest Hospital. Elinor was the only child of Dorothy and Earl Brown. She went to Oriole Park Public School, North Toronto Collegiate and St. Clement's School, after which she graduated from Dental Nursing at the University of Toronto. Sadly, her career was cut short by a clinical depression from which she suffered all her life. She will be missed by her many cousins and friends. The burial has already taken place at Prospect Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 26 Delisle Ave., Toronto, on Saturday, June 8th at 11 a.m.

