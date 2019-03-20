Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELINOR GALLAGHER. View Sign

GALLAGHER, ELINOR Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, with her family by her side, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Gallagher. Dear mother of May Saveriano (Ernie), Michael (Nancy) and Mark (Judy). Sister of the late Sheila Clark. Loving grandmother of Sean, Laura, David and Sara. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, (one block East of Kerr Street) on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 181 Sewell Drive, Oakville, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to Parkinson Canada in honour of her husband, Edward, would be appreciated by the family. Interment of Urn to take place Montreal Cote de Neiges Cemetery, Montreal at a later date.

