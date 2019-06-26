MARR, Elinor Peacefully at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Beloved spouse of the late Theodor Conkle, mother of Ronald Marr and Janet Williston (Ben). Loving grandmother of Victoria Spence (Duncan) and Alex Durham. Sister of Doreen Henwood, Sheila Cattell, Patricia Swann, David Swann, Kathleen Doucette and the late Jean Magill. Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:30-1:00 p.m. Interment to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019