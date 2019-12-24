ELIO BONIN

Obituary

BONIN, ELIO It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Elio Bonin on December 21, 2019, at Toronto General Hospital at the age of 85. Beloved husband of 54 years to Antonietta. Loving father of Nadia (John) and John (Cherise). Proud grandfather of Robert. Dear brother of Attilio (Marina) and Nello (Giorgia). He will be dearly missed by his extended family and friends. Visitations will take place at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke, (1810 Albion Rd., 416-679-1803), on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Glendale Chapel on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (on Albion and Hwy. 27). If so desired, donations in memory of Elio may be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019
