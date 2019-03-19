MORO, ELISA DEFEND God called Elisa peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in her 97th year. She is now reunited in Heaven with her loving husbands, Domenico (1961) and Genesio (1993). Cherished by her dear children, Anna (late Giuliano Buchignani), Luisa (Tony Ruffolo) and Lori (John Bovolini). Proud Nonna to Claudio (Mary), Stefano (Szilvia), Kristina, Stephanie, Mark, Daniela (Ryan), Lucio (Auzzie) and Paolo (Danielle). Adoring great-grandmother to Julia, Matthew, Giulian, Chiara, Luca, Matteo, Elisa, Gemma and Baby Bovo. Elisa will always be remembered by her siblings, Primo Stefanuto (Rosanna), Maria Zaina and Antonietta Danelon and her many nieces and nephews in Italy and France. Elisa was predeceased by her sisters Oliva and Augusta. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Francis Ave., north of Rutherford Rd.). Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (on Yonge St., south of Hwy. 7). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elisa may be made to a Charity of your Choice. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELISA DEFEND MORO.
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6
(905) 850-3332
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2019