1/
ELISA IABONI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELISA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IABONI, ELISA It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Elisa on July 4, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Giacinto, and loving mother to Bruno (Cathy), Bianca (Nick), Gina (John), and Marisa (Robert). Grandmother to Christina (Walter), Eleni, Athan, Jonathan and Matthew, and great-grandmother to Walter and Brianna. Sister to the late Cesarina, Amelia, Vincenzo, Armando and the late Antonio. Special thanks to her sisters-in-law, Santina and Antonietta, Maria Elena Grani, Rosella Chaisson and to all the wonderful staff at West Park Long Term Care for the love and care of our mother. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7th from 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.). Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Jane Frances Church (2747 Jane St., north of Sheppard Ave.) on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Westminster Cemetery (5830 Bathurst St., north of Finch Ave. W.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto or Fighting Blindness Canada. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernardo Funeral Home
2960 Dufferin Street
North York, ON M6B 3S9
(416) 789-7661
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved