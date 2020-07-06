ELISA IABONI

IABONI, ELISA It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Elisa on July 4, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Giacinto, and loving mother to Bruno (Cathy), Bianca (Nick), Gina (John), and Marisa (Robert). Grandmother to Christina (Walter), Eleni, Athan, Jonathan and Matthew, and great-grandmother to Walter and Brianna. Sister to the late Cesarina, Amelia, Vincenzo, Armando and the late Antonio. Special thanks to her sisters-in-law, Santina and Antonietta, Maria Elena Grani, Rosella Chaisson and to all the wonderful staff at West Park Long Term Care for the love and care of our mother. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7th from 2-5 and 6-9 p.m. at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.). Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Jane Frances Church (2747 Jane St., north of Sheppard Ave.) on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Westminster Cemetery (5830 Bathurst St., north of Finch Ave. W.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto or Fighting Blindness Canada. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.