RENNICKS, ELISABET (nee ADÁN GARCIA) Peacefully at her home, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of David Rennicks. Loving mother of James David (Mary), Ruth Elisabet White (Don), John Vincent (Marie-Louise), Andrew Timothy (Taryn) and Stephen Matthew (Rebecca). Proud grandmother of Jennifer (Eric), Jamie, Michael (Miriam), Trevor, Jordan (Tracy), Calvin, Malcolm (Sara), Elisabet, Christine (Tim), Nicholas (Johanna), Adam, Justyn (Silène), Cameron, Morgan, Ethan and Abby and great-grandmother of Evelyn, Violet, Harrison, James, Isla, Anastasia, James, Samantha, Sophia, Georgia and Hunter. Dear sister of Emma (Salvador). Friends and family may call at the MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King St. E., Cobourg, on Sunday, October 13th, from 1-2 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. If desired, donations through cheque may be made to the Welland Canal Mission, c/o Chaplain Arthur Taylor, 81 Dorothy St., St. Catharines, ON L2N 4A8. Email: [email protected], Phone: 905-935-3369. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 7, 2019