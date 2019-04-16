Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELISABETH JACOBA KOPERDRAAD. View Sign

KOPERDRAAD, ELISABETH JACOBA (nee van SCHAICK) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Brampton Civic Hospital in her 91st year. Elisabeth, loving wife of Piet for 64 years; beloved mother of Lydia (Ken Stackhouse), Jackie (Ron Kirk), Tom (Judy) and Ron (Edith). Cherished Oma to Melinda (Nic Mazze), Bryan (Laura), Jennifer (Kallen), Colin, Bradley and Hanna. Great-Oma to Braelyn Mazze. Elisabeth is survived by her siblings in Holland Gert (Liesbeth) and Cobi (Wim). She will be missed by her extended family in Canada and Holland. Elisabeth was born in Holland, was certified as a professional seamstress, then immigrated to Canada with her husband in 1955. She was a longtime member of the Women's Institute, the Horticultural Society, as well as a 4H instructor. Elisabeth had a passion for gardening, crafts, knitting and sewing. As per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Jones Funeral Home, 905-877-3631, with a private family service held on Monday, April 15, 2019. In her memory, contributions to Cancer Assistance Services of Halton Hills (CASHH) or the are greatly appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co

Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019

