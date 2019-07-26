KOEBEL, ELISABETH For in that sleep of death what dreams may come, When we have shuffled off this mortal coil. It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Elisabeth Koebel at Bridgeport Active Healthcare in Toronto, in her 91st year, on July 24, 2019. Elisabeth was energetic, clever, curious and had a lifelong love of reading. She was always physically active and rode her bike until the age of 85. Although she had an iron will and never shied away from sharing her opinion, she had a generous heart. Elisabeth and her late husband Gerhard were immigrants to Toronto in 1952 and together built a successful life. They retired in 1985 to their dream home which they built on Longs Lake South of Huntsville. When Gerhard died in 1998, Elisabeth moved to a condo in Markham where she lived an independent life right to the end. Elisabeth worked at a time when many women did not. Her career began at Dominion Food Stores in 1963, in Scarborough, where she eventually became their first female General Merchandise Manager. She had a well-deserved reputation for hard work. She is survived by her daughter, Isabell; her son-in-law Geoff Steel; beloved grandson Anthony; her friend and companion Eric Oettel; her sister Irmgard Ehret and niece Doris Ehret-Weiss. Heartfelt thanks for the professional care and compassion given to Elisabeth by all the staff at the In-Patient Surgery Unit at Markham-Stouffville Hospital and at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare in Toronto. A very special thanks to Dr. Jeff Myers and his Palliative Care Team who made Elisabeth's transition pain-free. At Elisabeth's request there will be no funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 26, 2019