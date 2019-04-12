KRISTMAN, ELISABETH Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Elisabeth Kristman (nee Djurkowitsch) of Bradford at 78 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Wilhelm "Bill". Loving mother of Wilhelm (Hilda) Kristman, John (Janece) Kristman and Lisa (Michael) Mendrek. Proud Oma of Katharina and late William Kristman; Ian (Michelle) Kristman and Mackenzie Kristman (Sierra); Andrew, Mark and Joseph Mendrek. Dear Great-Oma of Reese and Aubree Kristman. Cherished daughter of Katharina and late Anton Djurkowitsch. Dear sister-in-law of Rose (Nino) Tomizza and their family. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803) for visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10 - 11:45 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Martyrs of Japan Church, 167 Essa St., Bradford, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment Holy Martyrs of Japan Catholic Cemetery, Bradford. In Elisabeth's memory, donations may be made to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2019