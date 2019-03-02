BALOGH, ELISABETH MARIE (BETTE) Passed away, after a brief illness, on January 19, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital, at the age of 80. Bette was a lifetime resident of Mimico. She spent the first two decades of her working life as a lab technician with St. Michael's Hospital after which Bette had the opportunity to turn her lifelong love of travel into her second career as a travel advisor. Bette was predeceased by her mother, Mary; her father, George; her sister, Irene Hunt (Kenneth); and her nephew, David Hunt. She is survived by her nephews, Gregory Hunt, Richard Hunt and James Hunt; and her nieces, Carol Hunt and Susan Brown; plus her many lifelong friends. A special family thank you goes out to Bette's longtime personal support person, Zenon Czyzewski. According to Bette's wishes, cremation has occurred and a private burial will occur at a later date at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019