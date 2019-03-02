Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELISABETH MARIE (BETTE) BALOGH. View Sign

BALOGH, ELISABETH MARIE (BETTE) Passed away, after a brief illness, on January 19, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital, at the age of 80. Bette was a lifetime resident of Mimico. She spent the first two decades of her working life as a lab technician with St. Michael's Hospital after which Bette had the opportunity to turn her lifelong love of travel into her second career as a travel advisor. Bette was predeceased by her mother, Mary; her father, George; her sister, Irene Hunt (Kenneth); and her nephew, David Hunt. She is survived by her nephews, Gregory Hunt, Richard Hunt and James Hunt; and her nieces, Carol Hunt and Susan Brown; plus her many lifelong friends. A special family thank you goes out to Bette's longtime personal support person, Zenon Czyzewski. According to Bette's wishes, cremation has occurred and a private burial will occur at a later date at Glendale Cemetery.

