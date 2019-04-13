PAGE, ELISABETH Unexpectedly, but peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 92 years of age. Beloved wife of the late David Page. Precious Mutti of Lesley and her husband Robert Bailey. Proud Nana of Stephanie (Andrew), Aaron and Peter (Jaqui). Friends will be received at St. John's Presbyterian Church, 2940 10th Sideroad, Bradford, for visitation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of a funeral service at 1 p.m. followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Parkinson Canada. Arrangements entrusted to Skwarchuk Funeral Home, Bradford (1-800-209-4803).
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019